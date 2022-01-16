There truly is nothing more magical than escaping the hustle and bustle of NYC in the wintertime for some ~cozy cabin vibes~. If you’ve been aimlessly scrolling through Instagram and TikTok, romanticizing your life by saving every bit of travel content you can find, you can make those dreams a reality by visiting Cedar Lakes Estate — an IRL Pinterest board and your next winter wonderland getaway.

Just 1.5 hours away from the Big Apple, Cedar Lakes Estate is located in the heart of the Hudson Valley. The property, which spans 500 acres, is the perfect snowy-weather retreat to unwind and take in the gorgeous scenery around you.

For accommodations, Cedar Lakes Estate offers a variety of cabins and cottages: Relax under a pine-tree sky in their Sleepy Pine Cottages, cozy up by the fire in the newly constructed Garden Suites or wake up at sunrise to the most breathtaking views from the Lakeside Cabin.

Just a short walk away from your home away from home is an assortment of on-site adventures and activities, including (but not limited to): sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating, curling, bonfires and board games. You can also go on a winter hike and end the afternoon enjoying cocktails by the fire in the rustic and intimate Treehouse lounge.

On top of all that (yes, there is more!), Cedar Lakes Estate offers an assortment of layer-on guest experiences available for purchase that include a mixology class, cooking class, camp craft classes and more. Our favorite? Mountaintop at Sunset, where you can take in the mesmerizing views of Shawangunk Mountains as the sun sets while lounging in the back of a vintage Ford pick-up truck, roasting s’mores and sipping on hot chocolate by the fire. (PS. it really is as cute and magical as it sounds!)

In addition to a weekend winter getaway, Cedar Lakes Estate is the perfect place to host an event or say “I do.” Just picture saying your vows on top of a mountain with the rolling hills and breathtaking views around you.

To learn more about Cedar Lakes Estate and book your stay today, keep scrolling!