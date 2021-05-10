Congrats to the happy couple! Cedric Gervais and Bonnie Mueller are engaged. The world-famous DJ secretly proposed to the model in Aspen, Colorado, last winter after one year together. He got down on one knee in the snow surrounded by rose petals that spelled out, “Will You Marry Me?” and popped the question.

“Bonnie is an amazing woman,” Cedric gushed to Life & Style following the romantic proposal. “I’ve finally found my soulmate. We have been together for one year and I can honestly say from my heart, it has been the greatest year of my life. Being a DJ comes with a lot of dark elements and fake people. I have found a truly authentic person and I love her so much.”

“I proposed in Aspen last winter and I didn’t share it with my fans because it was special to us,” he continued. “Sometimes you have moments in life where everything makes sense. Bonnie is my moment forever.”

The lovebirds have already set a wedding date. They plan to tie the knot in summer 2022 in St. Tropez, France. David Grutman will be Cedric’s best man, and his groom’s party will be filled with plenty of other famous faces, like DJ David Guetta.

You can count on it being a star-studded event in the south of France! Congrats again to the happy couple on building a beautiful life together.