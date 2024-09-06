Jensen Ackles – Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Supernatural star played matchmaker — and third wheel — when he invited Morgan to join him and the One Tree Hill star for a drink. “You pulled up in your Harley … and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion,” Jensen teased his friend. “It was all very surreal. You walked in, the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening.” Jensen officiated at their 2019 wedding!