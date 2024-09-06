Michael J. Fox – Moon Unit Zappa and Woody Harrelson
In her new memoir, Earth to Moon, the daughter of rock legend Frank Zappa reveals that in the 1980s, the Family Ties star hooked her up with Woody, then making a splash on Cheers. “He’s suggesting we meet at a billiards place,” Moon recalled of their first meetup, adding that the romance ended after just four dates: Things got awkward in the shower when Woody asked her for a raisin!
2 of 5
Jensen Ackles – Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Supernatural star played matchmaker — and third wheel — when he invited Morgan to join him and the One Tree Hill star for a drink. “You pulled up in your Harley … and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion,” Jensen teased his friend. “It was all very surreal. You walked in, the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening.” Jensen officiated at their 2019 wedding!
3 of 5
Ed Sheeran – Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
The singer was a houseguest at Courtney’s place when he asked if he could invite some friends over. Among the crowd: Taylor Swift, SachaBaronCohen, Isla Fisher, Jennifer Aniston and the Snow Patrol guitarist. “I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh, wow, he’s really intense, he’s got those eyes,’” Courteney’s said of her now-fiancé. “And he was playing the piano and I thought, ‘He’s really, really handsome.’”
4 of 5
Nicole Richie – Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
“I’m going to take responsibility for everything,” the Simple Life star crowed after revealing she played a big part in getting her bestie and the Good Charlotte guitarist — who happens to be her brother-in-law — together. Said Nicole, “I approve of anything that’s going to make Benji happy. I am a devoted sister-in-law, and I am happy for anyone that’s happy and I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”
5 of 5
Chloë Grace Moretz – Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’” the “Made You Look” singer once admitted. Her pal did even better — she found her a husband! “She’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? OK.’” Meghan wed the Spy Kids alum in 2018 and they now have two kids!