If you’re hooked on reality TV dating shows like The Bachelor, Love Island and Are You the One, then you’ll love ABC’s new show The Celebrity Dating Game! The show is a reboot of a similarly titled show that aired in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Keep scrolling below for more details on the hosts, the celebrity contestants, how to watch and more!

What is The Celebrity Dating Game?

The show first debuted in 1965 as The Dating Game, but it didn’t air on ABC until 1973. The show was later renamed The New Dating Game and it was revived several times: 1978 until 1980, 1986 until 1989, and 1996 until 1999. Past versions of the show were hosted by Jim Lange, Elaine Joyce, Jeff MacGregor, Brad Sherwood and Chuck Woolery.

The format usually consisted of a bachelorette would question three bachelors, who were hidden from her view. At the end of the game, she would pick one to go on a date with and the show would pay the expenses. Sometimes, the format would flip to a bachelor and three bachelorettes.

The 2021 version will feature celebrity singles and the format will change slightly. Each episode will feature two celebrities who will pick from three sets of bachelor or bachelorettes based on their answers to several questions. The twist is that the celebrity will remain a mystery to the contestants, and they will be given clues as to who the celebrity is via parody songs.

Who Are The Celebrity Dating Game Hosts?

500 Days of Summer star Zooey Deschanel and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton are hosting the 2021 version of The Celebrity Dating Game. Michael will be performing the parody songs for the contestants to listen to for clues about the identities of the mystery celebrities.

Which Celebrities will be on The Celebrity Dating Game?

The celebrities will range from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film. Season 15 Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, rapper Iggy Azaela, Broadway star Taye Diggs, Season 23 Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett and comedian Nicole Byer are just some of the celebs who will star on the upcoming season.

How to Watch The Celebrity Dating Game?

The season premieres on ABC Monday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in on the network’s channel in their area. In certain markets, ABC is also available to live stream from their website.

Additionally, The Celebrity Dating Game will also be available to stream on FuboTV and on Hulu + Live TV for subscribers.