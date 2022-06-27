Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Throughout history, jewelry has always held a special place for many fashion enthusiasts. More than any other fashion piece, jewelry is an exceptional adornment, and many will agree that custom-made pieces represent their personalities. These pieces can elaborate on your fashion sense, social beliefs, ideologies, or even stylistic belonging. This is evident in the type of stones and metals you settle on, from diamonds and gold to silver, among many others.

Celebrities, primarily sports personalities and entertainers, are familiar faces who invest heavily in custom jewelry pieces. They adore and cherish these stones and never settle for anything but the best to meet their needs.

Celebrity jeweler Shafiq Ali is one of the designers dominating this space. Ali is the brains behind the thriving SunyTheJeweler brand, serving celebrities with striking pieces. According to him, custom jewelers make one-of-a-kind pieces for your personal use. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, unforgettable and always worthwhile.

Shafiq Ali also believes that a piece of handcrafted jewelry should allow you to retain a memory of something special and close to your heart. It will accompany you throughout your highs, lows, and brightest moments. As a result, Ali knows you want to end up with a product you love and appreciate, backed by authenticity and quality guaranteed.

Shafiq Ali is swiftly transforming the jewelry game with his background and unmatched creativity. He deals directly with diamond suppliers from India and Dubai to get loose diamonds for the best prices. This not only helps him offer top-quality pieces but also at affordable prices.

“We have our own diamond factory in Surat, India, with over 120 well-trained professional diamond setters who specialize in product rendering and overall craftsmanship. We have been catering to NFL and NBA clients all over the world, especially overseas athletes,” explains Ali.

Ali has designed many top pieces, including the half-rare Pokémon diamond case for Logan Paul to debut in his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which is worth millions of dollars. This was no average Pokémon card but a GS 10 pristine, golden first-edition Charizard card.

“We didn’t stop there. We hit the drawing board again for Logan Paul, but we went bigger and better this time. We made another Pokémon diamond pendant with over 50 carats of diamonds. The social media star and sometime boxer donned the world’s most expensive Pokemon trading card—a Pikachu Illustrator valued at a staggering $5,275,000,” Ali adds.

However, dealing with unscrupulous jewelers making and selling fashion costume jewelry has been a significant challenge for the industry, ruining the market as many brands sell fake materials like chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

Thankfully, his unquestionable work ethic and quality make him stand out. It has also seen him build and grow his clientele to over 140K clients. This includes establishing trust and working relationships with other top designers and clients in the industry.

Shafiq Ali now envisions himself becoming a legend in the industry. His dream is to mentor other young minds, especially children from underdeveloped countries. His goal is to leave an impact on the world through the creation of opportunities that will benefit people.

“There are many job opportunities in this field for people who can work well with their hands, and I would love to provide that to people so they can have a bright and fulfilling future,” Ali sums up.