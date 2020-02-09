Say Cheese! Tyler Cameron, Lady Gaga, the Kardashians and More Crave Pizza Just Like Us

Everyone loves pizza! Tyler Cameron, Lady Gaga and Khloé Kardashian are all known for enjoying a slice (or two) on occasion. From the most health-conscious A-listers who treat themselves to the cheesy delicacy on rare occasions to those who indulge weekly (no judgments), there’s no denying ‘za is everyone’s favorite food.

“The best part about a pizza is you can do whatever you want with it, and it doesn’t make it any less of a pizza,” Chrissy Teigen previously explained. We couldn’t agree more!

So, in honor of National Pizza Day, we’ve rounded up your favorite celebrities who treat themselves to the savory dish every once in a while. Keep scrolling to see photos of your favorite A-listers munching away.