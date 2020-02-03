Let’s face it, you don’t have to be into sports to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday. Football aside, the big game is a perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite goodies!

Don’t feel guilty, though. You’re not the only one who’s enjoyed a few extra calories. Even celebs are munchin’ on all kinds of snacks. Busy Philipps dined on tater tot nachos (um, yum!) while Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola stuck to chicken wings with a surprising twist.

Super Bowl Sunday is basically like a holiday, which makes it totally acceptable to break your diet. After all, balance is key and several influencers agree. “Try eating healthy and not eating out Monday through Friday, but then allowing yourself to grab dinner with your friends on the weekends,” Alisha Marie exclusively told Life & Style. “It’ll give you something to look forward to during the week and stay on track.”

Many A-listers share the same mentality, including Kourtney Kardashian. “A healthy lifestyle requires balance — allowing yourself to hit the snooze button when you really need it, skipping the gym for quality time with friends, and of course cheat days,” she wrote on Poosh. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”

So what is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s normal diet like? “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” the brunette beauty continued. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays.”

In case you’re wondering, keto “is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat,” according to the reality star. That’s Kourt’s go-to no-carb based diet, which consists of lots of dedication and will-power. “My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes,” she said before she underwent the keto diet in June 2019. “I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible.” Thankfully, football Sunday can be the exception.

Keep scrolling to see what stars ate on Super Bowl Sunday.