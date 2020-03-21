Father-daughter goals! Channing Tatum and his little girl, Everly, enjoyed a hike together for some fresh air amid social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor documented their quality time in a series of video clips on his Instagram Story.

“In this time of fear we choose [to] stay adventurous and full of love and life. Things are so scary. So for us, little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected,” the 39-year-old captioned a clip of his 6-year-old daughter as she ran ahead of him on their hiking trail. “Where are we going? Mark the way, go! I’m coming,” he yelled out to her.

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

The Magic Mike star captioned the second clip of Everly running with a little context. “She has no idea how far that lake is but I wasn’t gonna tell her, hehe,” he wrote in the caption, showing fans a beautiful lake that was off in the distance.

As their hiking trail got more challenging, Channing gushed over his brave girl, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “OK, this next part crushed me!! Also legit it was steep AF. And she was a trooper. And hilarious. Loves the drama,” he wrote.

The clip that followed featured little Everly expressing just a little bit of fear as he caught up to her. “If I die, just know that I always love you,” she exclaimed. Channing laughed, then comforted her. “Well, OK. We’re definitely not gonna die, but I want you to know that I always love you as well.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

The 21 Jump Street star then gave his daughter some words of encouragement. “We’re gonna make it to the lake! I need to hear you say, ‘We’re making it to the lake,'” he told her and she sweetly repeated her dad’s declaration.

Since they sounded a little out of breath in the last clip, the following video featured a short break. “What are we looking for?” Channing asked Everly. “Bunny tracks!” she responded, as she kneeled on the ground to look for signs of rabbits.

Before continuing on the path, they took a moment to look back at the steep hill they had just hiked down. “Hill mountain,” Everly announced, then revealed her true feelings about the scary decline. “Poop mountain!” she added.

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

Chan then added a little spoiler for fans who thought he and Everly would eventually make it to their goal destination. “We didn’t make it to the lake!! hehe not enough light,” he wrote on IG Stories. “Only enough to get back to the truck.”

In his last video clip, Everly bravely ran ahead to hike her way up the challenging hill. “We had to climb back up three of these to get back to the truck,” the Foxcatcher star wrote, adding a crying emoji. “She’s so cool.”