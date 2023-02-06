Article presented by Maria Williams.

After Chans Weber’s car was repossessed, he reached his lowest point. With a credit score of only 483, Weber decided he needed to take control and make some drastic changes in his life. Accepting the generous loan from his parents that allowed him to start his own digital marketing company, he is now generating over 8 figures annually. Weber has become a force in the industry, proving that no matter how far you fall or what setbacks may come your way there is always room for success if you have courage enough to pursue it.

Chans Weber founded Agile & Co. with an innovative approach to digital marketing, bridging the gap between what clients are looking for and their own unique needs. With a tactical strategy that emphasizes clever sales methods, this customized solution produces incredible results while fitting within any budget or timeline requirements. By truly understanding each client’s goals and thinking outside of conventional strategies Chans has continued to earn his client’s trust time after time.

For Weber, the most fulfilling feeling of being a successful businessman is having the ability to help others reach their goals. “Helping others is still the most rewarding feeling that a ‘wealthy’ person can ever experience,” he says. He believes strongly in connecting with people and values trust-building over extravagant language or tactics. His company, Agile & Co., has managed to remain highly sought after due largely in part because consumers respect this relationship Weber fosters; ultimately leading to consistently positive outcomes for all involved parties.

With deep resilience and unwavering positivity, Chans Weber has achieved financial success despite the obstacles he’s encountered along his journey. In 2020 alone, Covid-19 caused a major setback to Agile and Co., resulting in millions of dollars lost, something that would have been enough for some entrepreneurs to give up on their dreams altogether. Keeping a positive attitude and mindset however kept Weber afloat. To learn more about what makes this ambitious business leader tick, tune into “The Playbook,” where CEO David Meltzer sits down with Chans himself discussing strategies for maintaining motivation when things look bleakest as well as other aspects integral to scaling a digital marketing operation — available now across YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts! Continue following Chans on his Instagram page @chansbweber.