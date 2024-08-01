Chappell Roan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as Wig Slides Off

Wardrobe malfunction or part of the act? Fans of Chappell Roan are questioning what they saw after the “HOT TO GO” hitmaker’s wig slid off seconds into her recent performance, and she played it off perfectly.

Chappell, 26, stepped onto the stage at The Vic Theatre in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31, to perform a set as part of the Lollapalooza Aftershows series. She donned a head-to-toe Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, complete with a corset ball gown, Victorian makeup and a white hairpiece that was pinned into a high updo.

However, seconds into singing her hit “Femininomenon,” the wig slid off Chappell’s head, as seen in a video shared by a fan on TikTok. Her curly brown locks, which had been pulled into a low bun beneath the hairpiece, were exposed as the wig fell to the floor behind her. Chappell briefly looked shocked, but she continued singing and pulled her hair out of the bun to let it flow around her shoulders as she danced around.

“Oop was down within the first 20 seconds,” the fan captioned the post.

Chappell’s response to the wardrobe malfunction was so swift that fans in the comments couldn’t agree on whether it was truly an accident or part of the show. After all, the timing was perfect.

“Oh she was QUICK with it,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “I can’t tell if this was part of the act or improv.”

“Wow if it wasn’t planned she handled that so gracefully,” another fan wrote.

“Better than anything she could have planned. This is poetry in motion,” a fourth comment read.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Chappell, who released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023, has become known for her costumes on stage. While performing at the Governor’s Ball in New York City on June 9, she sported green body paint and dressed in a Statue of Liberty outfit. Of course, that ensemble was prone to more than a dozen issues, she later revealed.

“My wig almost came off and I had 20 wardrobe malfunctions,” she said in a video on the Gov Ball’s official TikTok account. “But it doesn’t matter because it f–king rocked! I had so much fun.”

Chappell is set to headline Lollapalooza on Thursday, August 1, alongside a lineup of performers including Blink-182, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, The Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The “Coffee” singer has reached a new level of fame in recent months, and she reflected on the support she’s received from fans in a candid video in June.

“I’m reflecting on my life and the past couple of weeks have been cuckoo,” she said in the TikTok. “But what’s so reassuring and so f–king sick is — the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been f–king stans [of] the past two or three years — a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl’s girls.”

She added, “To have people I look up to reach out and offer like a friend or help, I don’t know, it’s just sick and it makes me believe in the world.”