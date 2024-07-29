Whoops! Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions Have Resulted in Some Truly Epic Fashion Moments

Whether it’s an awards show, concert performance or a red carpet appearance, plenty of celebrities have suffered epic wardrobe malfunctions over the years.

One of the most memorable in recent times was when singer Maren Morris seemingly went commando while performing at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Camden, New Jersey, in 2024.

While wearing a denim skirt with a thigh-high slit, a fan captured her walking the stage and “The Middle” singer’s apparently naked bottom half was completely visible. Maren later joked about it, saying “nothing embarrasses me anymore” after giving birth to her son in 2020.

She’s not the only one to have a wild wardrobe malfunction, as seen in these photos of more celebrities and their fashion oopsies.