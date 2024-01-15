Remember when using AI was the coolest thing since sliced bread? Well, things are changing.

Now, it’s all about dodging the AI tag and keeping it real – or at least looking like you are …

2023 was the year of both AI hype and hysteria.

The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a wildfire. Today, a whopping 180 million people are using ChatGPT (according to explodingtopics.com). But if using ChatGPT becomes commonplace, will people start to recognize it?

The AI industry experienced tremendous growth in 2023; even celeb-backed initiatives like Virgin Voyages started popping up. TikTok rival Triller even bullishly embraced artificial intelligence by adding new AI to their platform.

But then came the plot twist…

The AI industry dashed with pop culture: film stars striking with SAG-AFTRA, fighting ChatGPT, and tech companies like GPTzero creating AI detectors followed by a frenzy of AI-existentialism ensued.

And the impact hit hard. The perception of using AI like ChatGPT suddenly became synonymous with fakery and misinformation. (Talk about a PR nightmare.)

On November 10th, 2023, Earthweb released a study using Undetectable.ai and five other AI detection-based software, concluding that celebs like Joe Rogan, Doja Cat, and Elon Musk had made statements allegedly generated by AI. (The Chansa first reported the story).

But wait, there’s more!

On December 27th, Kanye West was criticized for allegedly posting an AI-generated apology on Instagram. According to TMZ, an AI content detector claimed Kanye’s “I’m sorry” post was 80% AI-generated.

AI accusations are hitting more than just power players and celebs…

AI detection tools might sometimes be wrong, and different detectors may have different results.

As reported by USA Today and Rolling Stone, two UC Davis students were wrongly accused of turning in AI-assisted homework on two separate occasions in 2023. And there’s more…

According to Washington Post reporter Geoffrey Fowler, high school students nationwide reported being falsely accused of using AI last year.

“Less than a year into the life of ChatGPT, teachers everywhere are getting AI-detecting tools that promise to expose when students use chatbots to cheat,” wrote Fowler in his article for the Post.

It should be obvious at this point that appearing to have used AI (whether you did or didn’t) can result in ridicule and negative ramifications.

In May 2023, an AI detector bypassing software called Undetectable AI hit the market. The company behind it, founded by Christian Perry, Bars Juhasz, and Devan Leos, shamelessly leans into disruption and discretion…

Its pitch? “Use AI and keep it hush-hush!” Of course, reactions to the concept were mixed…

In July, academic researcher Andrea Taloni tested Undetectable.ai’s bypassing software and called it a threat to academia. Then RadarOnline got in on the action, grilling Undetectable.ai co-founder and ex-Disney star Devan Leos about enabling cheaters.

Since its May 2023 launch, Undetectable.ai claims to have amassed over 4 million users, and data obtained from Similarweb.com indicates 4 million monthly website visitors. While the traffic doesn’t rival OpenAI, those metrics are notable for startups less than a year old.

Why are people flocking to make their AI text undetectable? By now, the answer should be clear: stigma and perception.

Undetectable.ai’s big seller isn’t just about stealth. It’s about crafting human-like text that slips past AI detectors like Turnitin and Copyleaks.

While its founders claim they don’t condone cheating, one use of Undetectable (as seen in viral TikTok demos of the platform) is to cheat.

It’s also worth mentioning that the co-creator of the undetectable tech Bars, Juhasz, isn’t just some first-year college student.

Juhasz is a PhD candidate who, according to OK! Magazine has Royal Air Force ties. This aspect makes undetectable feel slightly more ominous than the average AI-hype-startup.

Undetectable.ai isn’t just playing a game of hide and seek with AI detectors… It’s challenging ethics and raising questions about the relevance of detection and the rules of using AI.

Is hiding AI usage harmless, like using pic filters (but for text)? Or is it crossing a moral line?

That might depend on the use, and as of right now, Undetectable does nothing to prevent cheating besides having users check a box stating they won’t use the app to cheat.

And here we are, in 2024, living in a world where the perception of AI sparks negative connotations.

Celebs and media giants are all under the AI suspicion spotlight, and the debate persists.

While controversy continues, one thing is clear: the reliability of AI detection is still in the air. And with Undetectable AI in the picture, the line between man and machine gets blurrier.