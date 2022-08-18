Workout! Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, was spotted showing off her toned legs while jogging in The Hamptons.

The Start Now! You Can Make a Difference writer, 42, sported a pair of deep purple knee-length spandex shorts, a blue T-shirt, a black baseball cap and a pair of black, white and pink sneakers during her jog on Tuesday, August 16, in photos obtained by Life & Style. She also had her long hair tied back in a long ponytail while she kept her earphones in to likely listen to some tunes while running.

Chelsea was enjoying her time in the New York area along with her parents, who were spotted walking on a nearby beach together that day.

The Little Rock, Arkansas, native doesn’t live too far away from the famous Long Island tourist area, as she and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, reportedly live with their three children in Manhattan. The couple shares daughter Charlotte and sons Aiden and Jasper.

SplashNews.com

The Stanford University graduate doesn’t always embrace the limelight as the daughter of a former president. However, Chelsea works as a global health activist and a writer, which she uses to promote a positive approach.

During a previous appearance on The Tonight Show, Chelsea opened up about one of the several books she has written and connected it to how she manages the pressure and criticism of being in the public eye.

SplashNews.com

“I respond with kindness, which is, I think, standing up, but hopefully not aggressive,” she told Jimmy Fallon in October 2018. “I used to ignore the trolls. I used to, kind of, like, follow the ‘don’t give them oxygen, don’t feed them’ approach. But I think that could have been interpreted as being kind of complicit in that ugliness. And I can’t respond to all of it because that would consume every minute of every day and part of my soul, but I do think it’s important to respond to some of it and to show that this is not OK.”

As a devoted mother, the University of Oxford alum also discussed how she mentors her three kids when dealing with negative behavior.

“I don’t want them to see me ignoring it,” Chelsea added. “I want them to see me engaging with radical kindness and empathy.”

The former First Daughter recently released her new children’s book, She Persisted in Science, which she openly talked about in a March 1 appearance on Good Morning America. During the episode, Chelsea talked about her home life with her children, and how they occasionally explore their mom’s work.

“Thankfully, my kids give unvarnished feedback, which I appreciate. I appreciate the honesty,” Chelsea said at the time before referring to how she hoped all three of her children would appreciate Women’s History Month. “It really matters a lot to me that it’s not just for my daughter, it’s for my sons too.”