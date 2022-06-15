Malia Obama has grown into such a stunning young lady before our very eyes. After her dad, former President Barack Obama, left the White House in early 2017, she’s been freer to go about living her life, which includes trips to the beach with pals from college, just like any normal coed.

The former first daughter attended Harvard University starting in August 2017 and quickly made friends. By 2019, Malia was taking warm weather breaks from wintery Cambridge, Massachusetts, including a weekend in Miami.

Malia was photographed on the beach with her girlfriends rocking a white string bikini. Her long and lean figure made her look like a supermodel, as she stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall. She inherited her height from both of her parents, as the former president is only one inch taller than his adult daughter, while mom Michelle Obama is a statuesque 5′ 11”.

The then-20-year-old posed for photos with pals on the beach like any other college student away on a beach break. She and her friends then traded the sand for the pool later in the trip, as Malia was photographed wearing a chic black tank one-piece, which made her legs look so enviably long.

Malia and her younger sister, Sasha Obama, were 10 and 8 years old respectively when their father won his bid for the White House in 2008. Fans were able to watch them grow from adorable young girls into beautiful teens, and Malia had turned 18 by the time the family departed the place they called home for eight years in early 2017.

Michelle told Vogue at the time about her daughters, “I’m proud of them, they’ve really managed this so well. I mean, I just love them to death and the big thing I’ve always worried about was making sure that they got out of this whole. I’m just proud that they are poised, smart, intelligent young women.”

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021 and relocated to Los Angeles where she’s pursuing a career in Hollywood. She’s a writer on Atlanta creator, executive producer and star Donald Glover‘s new Amazon series, Hive, about a Beyoncé-type character. The multihyphenate gushed about Malia’s ability, telling Vanity Fair in March 2022, “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Scroll down to see photos of Malia’s best bikini and swimsuit looks.