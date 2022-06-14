Sasha Obama keeps proving she’s got such a stunning and unique style sense. The former first daughter rocked a colorful mismatched outfit while filling her car up with gas in Los Angeles, and managed to show off her silver belly button piercing in the process.

The 21-year-old wore a cropped, tie-dyed sweatshirt along with a low-slung skirt with a black waistband and green, blue, orange and purple pattern blocks along with a knee-high slit. Sasha opted for comfy footwear, donning a pair of blue and pink Nike trainers while adding several beaded necklaces.

While she looked fantastic, the college coed never cracked a smile. That’s probably because all grades of gas were more than $7 per gallon at the location she stopped at, and it likely cost a pretty penny to fill up her black SUV.

The youngest Obama daughter has been getting praise for her fashion sense as she grew into a stylish teen while her father Barack Obama, was president from 2008 through 2016. The year after her dad left office, music superstar Drake posted a snapshot of Sasha to his Instagram page calling her a “style popper.”

It helped that she was wearing a baseball cap featuring the logo from his OvO brand along with her sunglasses and blue shirt. But getting a fashion compliment from Drake in such a public manner earned Sasha major style points!

Just like her older sister, Malia Obama, 23, Sasha is now living in the City of Angels, after transferring to the University of Southern California in 2021 despite starting her college career at the University of Michigan. Also like her sibling, Sasha has a handsome boyfriend.

She’s been spotted out with commercial director Clifton “Cliff” Powell Jr., whose father is a veteran Hollywood actor. Her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, gushed to Ellen DeGeneres during an April stop by her daytime talk show that both of her daughters are “doing well” as grown, independent adults and are “just amazing young women.” The world first got to known Malia and Sasha as young 10- and 8-year-old girls when their dad won his bid for the White House in 2008.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly noted, adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.” While Sasha has Cliff, Malia has been dating her British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, since they met at Harvard in 2017.

Scroll down to see more photos of Sasha during her fashionable gas station run.