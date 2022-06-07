Malia Obama is right at home as an Angeleno after relocating to L.A. from the East Coast to work in the TV industry. The former first daughter showed she’s all grown up by wearing a fitted red tank top with no bra underneath with while joining friends for a tapas dinner in Santa Monica, California.

The 23-year-old also donned a long-sleeved shoulder shrug to cover her arms as she and a pal headed to Manchego, a Spanish restaurant two blocks from the Pacific Ocean. Malia paired it with high-waisted jean shorts, chunky black boots and a heavy silver chain necklace while letting her gorgeous curly waist-length hair flow in the wind.

Malia is currently working as a writer on Atlanta creator, executive producer and star Donald Glover‘s new Amazon series, Hive, which is about a Beyoncé-type character. The 38-year-old has gushed about Malia’s ability, telling Vanity Fair in March, “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Donald, who also sings and performs under the stage name Childish Gambino, added, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Malia has been pursuing a career in Hollywood ever since she still called the White House home. She served as a production assistant on Halle Berry‘s 2014 CBS drama Extant, and the following year worked on HBO’s Girls. She also interned at the New York headquarters of the Weinstein Company in 2017. Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021.

In addition to making her mark in Hollywood, Malia is living her best life in L.A. Her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, gushed to Ellen DeGeneres during an April stop by her daytime talk show that both Malia and her sister Sasha Obama, 20, are “doing well” as grown, independent adults and are “just amazing young women.” The world first got to known them as young 10 and 8-year-old girls when their dad, President Barack Obama, won his bid for the White House in 2008.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly noted, adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.” Malia has been dating her British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, since they met at Harvard in 2017.