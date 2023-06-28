The drive-in name synonymous with summertime fun just introduced two new delicious ways to beat the heat—Aloha Slushes and the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float.

Aloha Slushes bring the tropical flavors of the islands to the mainland and are available in two tasty flavors—Polynesian Punch or Tropical Colada. Sip the refreshingly sweet Hawaiian-inspired Polynesian Punch to feel like you escaped to paradise or chill out with a Tropical Colada that swirls coconut, banana and pineapple flavors into an icy Slush.

If you’re craving something creamy, the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is the ultimate summertime treat. It blends real strawberries and sweet shortcake flavor into SONIC’s signature icy Slush, then it’s topped with ice cream and sugary crystals for a snowball-like crunch. It’s a totally unique sip that’s perfect for soaking up the sun!

While fans cool down with these sweet treats, they can also scoop up hot merch inspired by summers at SONIC by visiting SonicSwagShop.com. 100% of summer merchandise collection sales will be donated to the SONIC Foundation.

But hurry, all this summertime fun is available for a limited time! sonicdrivein.com.