Chris Pratt has gotten ultra tight with his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, after the latter briefly appeared on Chris’ Amazon Prime show, The Terminal List.

An insider exclusively tells Life & Style that the brothers-in-law have become thick as thieves in recent years. “If you know Chris you know how devoted he is to Katherine and how he has bent over backwards to be a worthy addition to the extended Kennedy clan, both in his career and with the growing amount of charity work he is doing,” the source says. “But the biggest contribution he’s making is getting Patrick’s career into shape.”

“Thanks to his famous family, Patrick has had opportunities before Chris came into his life. But what Chris is doing is next level, and the best part is that nobody asked him for help,” notes the insider.

The source adds, “Chris hasn’t just become a mentor and big brother figure to his brother-in-law Patrick, he’s actually put him in his show and introduced Patrick to some of his most powerful friends in Hollywood, like James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director who is currently making the new Superman movie in Atlanta where Chris shoots The Terminal List.”

Patrick, 30, previously gushed about how the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, asked him to join his hit streaming series.

“I remember when Chris said, ‘Hey you know there’s this young role, Donny Mitchell, you’ll be the youngest in the platoon. But if you want to get this role, I need you to go and try to get into character and really get this,’” he explained during a June 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I need you to gain 20 pounds and start tactical training, and know how they move, the body language, all this stuff.”

The Benchwarmers actor appeared in three episodes of The Terminal List season 1 in 2022, playing Donny Mitchell. While his character was quickly killed off in the opening sequence, Patrick appeared in later flashback scenes.

“It was awesome,” Chris told SiriusXM of working with his brother-in-law. “Patrick is great. He was so right for the role that I absolutely would have cast him even if I didn’t know him or if I wasn’t related to him. He’s this young stud character named Donny Mitchell. He’s supposed to basically be the young face of the SEALs. I’m the lieutenant commander, been in 20 years. He’s a young buck, young stud, eager badass who’s made it onto our team.”

Chris – who is expecting baby No. 3 with Patrick’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger – went on to gush about Patrick, saying, “I’m so eager to see what he does and continues to do with his career. He’s awesome at everything he does. Continuing to grow as a person and as an actor.”

According to the source, the duo are making plans for a ton more collaborations in the years ahead.

“He’s just steadily beating the drum and trying to get people to come around to Patrick’s own special charm and screen presence, and that’s exactly what’s happening!”