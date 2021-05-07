Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Transformation From Awkward Teen to Hunky Heartthrob Is Something to See

All grown up! Patrick Schwarzenegger has grown into a strapping gentleman since he first stepped out on a red carpet in 2008. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s oldest son is now an accomplished actor and investor 13 years later.

Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s little bro started acting when he was 10 years old with a small role in 2006’s The Benchwarmers. However, he didn’t return to the screen until six years later, when he played a supporting role in the 2012 film Stuck on Love. The same year, he began studying at the University of Southern California.

Patrick had another supporting role the following year in 2013’s Grown Ups 2 but didn’t have another film role until the 2015 comedy Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. The California native continued to play supporting roles in 2016 and 2017 — before he won his first leading role in Midnight Sun, a 2018 romantic drama. He starred in the film opposite Bella Thorne.

In 2019, Patrick stunned fans and critics with his dark turn as one of the leads in Daniel Isn’t Real, a horror film in which he played the main character’s sinister imaginary friend. He went on to star in Amy Poehler‘s 2021 Netflix comedy Moxie and is set to appear in an upcoming science-fiction thriller Warning.

When he’s not working hard in front of the camera, the Austrian citizen is all about getting his sweat on. In May 2021, he opened up about how he got into incredible shape following a group challenge he hosted with hundreds of other dedicated participants.

“Getting in the best shape of my life. Both physically [and] mentally,” he revealed via Instagram alongside two incredible photos of his progress and toned abs. The actor started the 50-day 5 a.m. challenge at 163 pounds and 13 percent body fat — but by the end of the program, he weighed in at 185 pounds and only eight percent body fat.

Patrick added, “I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination [you’re] seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight. Everything takes time.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Patrick’s full transformation from 2008 to now!