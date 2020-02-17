It’s about time! Christina Anstead took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to share a very special moment between her sons, Brayden and Hudson, who are finally bonding after nearly half a year.

“I’ve been waiting 5.5 months for some brotherly love from Bray,” the 36-year-old captioned a sweet video of the 4-year-old and the 5-month old playing together. “Bray has been pretty jealous of his baby brother — been making sure Bray has gotten plenty of attention and love — looks like it is paying off … It was worth the wait!”

Fans commented on the precious moment and praised the mom of three. “That’s the best thing to watch,” one person wrote. “Sweet to see him playing with his baby bro. I can well imagine how you have to split your time with Brayden so he wont [DO: won’t] get too jealous,” wrote another.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

The siblings have really come a long way. When Christina and her husband, Ant Anstead, welcomed Hudson in September, Brayden, had a difficult time getting used to no longer being the baby of the house.

In November 2019, the Christina on the Coast star shared a video of Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, attempting to bond with his baby bro.

“Baby Hudson has probably been the biggest adjustment for Bray,” she said of their quick interaction. “(Well maybe not but he’s the only one who actually says so LOL). It can be a bit tough when he just wants ‘alone time,’ but I’m sure he will be loving it when they can play together and cause all that brotherly mayhem! Plus, Bray you will always have the best lashes in the family.”

Christina is big on giving everyone in her family individual attention, including her hubby. The two recently made the effort to set time apart for date nights. “I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one time with me, but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that,” she captioned an Insta selfie with him in January. “We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do … Time to make sure I make this a priority.” Clearly, she’s the queen of multitasking!