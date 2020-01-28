When you’re someone like Christina Anstead who has so much going on, finding time to cook can be a challenge. Luckily, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 28, to share her go-to snacks and meals, which make preparing dinner easier and saves her time.

“OK because a lot of people are asking what I get at Trader Joe’s, you’re going to see a theme here, but I’m obsessed with peanut butter and chocolate,” she said in the clip before showing off different bags of pretzels.

From there, the blonde beauty proceeded to show her Insta followers what she keeps in her fridge. “Freezer section … This is like the best, easiest dinner,” she said lifting a bag of gnocchi. Then she revealed what her children love eating — chocolate croissants. “These, the kids are obsessed with. This is a special treat, but they’re so good, and I load up on them,” she said before finally showing off the last item, which was party-sized mini meatballs. “These are really good.”

Christina has three kids, so it’s safe to assume her day gets hectic. The Christina on the Coast star shares her daughter Taylor, 9, and eldest son, Brayden, 4, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She welcomed her baby boy Hudson with husband Ant Anstead in September 2019. Aside from finding time to spend with the kids, she also tries her best to make sure her hubby doesn’t feel excluded, which is why the two recently went on a date. “Mom + Dad took a little time for ourselves yesterday — electric bike ride to fashion island (where we watched the movie Bombshell — so good),” she captioned a selfie with him posted on January 12.

Then, she admitted they hadn’t had alone time since December. “It’s the first time we’ve had a few hours alone since our anniversary,” Christina continued. “Not good, obviously … I am usually good at making sure everyone in the fam has one-on-one time with me, but it’s been @ant_anstead and I who haven’t had much of that. We thrive on getting adult alone time as I’m sure most couples do …. time to make sure I make this a priority.” Good for them!