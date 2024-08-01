Christina Applegate revealed that she has only had one plastic surgery procedure done while opening up about the reason she went under the knife.

“At 27 years old, I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,'” Christina, 52, said during the Wednesday, July 30, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, noting that her under eyes are a hereditary trait. “And he goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.’ And you know what? I did.”

She went on to recall a more recent experience that took place before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. Christina explained that a director told her a studio paid $100,000 to edit her face in an unnamed movie.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, the studio was really upset,'” she recalled of her conversation with the director. “He goes, ‘Yeah, I mean I told them it’s like she’s not Kelly Bundy anymore and, you know, so she looks older’ and they literally erased my face.”

Christina’s cohost, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, then chimed in to share than an editor previously told her the way she walked did not “look right” amid her own battle with MS.

“Then they need to f–king film us differently,” Christina replied. “That’s the thing.”

The Dead to Me actress continued the vulnerable conversation by admitting she’s scared to return to acting amid her chronic illness. “We talk a lot about fear of going back to work and, you know, and I’m having, like, this idea of, like, I might want to,” she said. “And now I’m like, ‘Oh, s–t, we’re being so honest about this. Are they gonna think that I’m not gonna be able to do it?’ Well, I filmed an entire season of television with this disease and, you know, was very successful with it.”

Christina has been open about the impacts her career has had on her body image, while she previously discussed struggles with anorexia during a May episode of her podcast. The California native explained that she first started dealing with her eating disorder as a teenager when she starred on Married … With Children.

“I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years,” she revealed, adding that her mother enrolled her in the Weight Watchers program when she was 15. However, Christina shared that she first started struggling with her body image years earlier after a boy in her neighborhood called her “fat.”

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Christina said that her mom was “always competitive,” recalling, “If I got down to 110 [pounds], she’d be like… ‘How’d you do it?’ And the reason was, I had an eating disorder.”

She then revealed that her anorexia became so bad that she “would eat five almonds in a day.” Christina continued, “And if I had six, I would cry, and I wouldn’t want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years.”