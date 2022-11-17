It’s over! Fans said goodbye to Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) after three seasons on Netflix when the final episodes premiered on Thursday, November 17.

“This show has always been a love letter to my friends,” the show’s creator, Liz Feldman, told Variety ahead of the final season premiere. “I always felt, watching other shows, that there was cynicism about female friendship that seemed to always lead with how women are catty; they fight and they want the same guy.”

During the same interview, Linda noted that she’ll “miss” the characters, calling Christina her “best scene partner ever.”

Dead to Me premiered on Netflix in May 2019. It was announced in July 2020 that season 3 would be the show’s last. Keep reading for everything to know about the end of Dead to Me, including spoilers and more.

How Did ‘Dead to Me’ End?

As expected, the show ends with a cliffhanger. Following a season full of plot twists and more mysteries to unfold, it’s revealed that Jen is pregnant and Judy has cancer. Naturally, they flee to Mexico.

While on their trip, Judy tells Jen that she wants to die without returning to the United States. However, when Jen wakes up the next day, Judy is gone. So, Jen returns to the states and reunites with Ben (James Marsden) and her kids.

Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX

“Ben, I have to tell you something,” Jen said, presumably gearing up to reveal that she had killed his twin brother in the previous season.

Does Christina Applegate Have MS?

The actress revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis publicly in 2021, as they were in the midst of filming the Dead to Me final season. It posed a series of challenges for production. Christina, noted that it felt like she “got hit by a truck and didn’t know what was going on” when they started shooting.

“I’m not going to say that any of it was easy. I started having symptoms in January 2021 — very small, something you could just brush off,” the Married … With Children alum told Variety. “It was very scary for me, because this body that I had known was no longer mine. We had to kind of work around that until, finally, I had answers. I found that I had MS while we were shooting on a Monday.”

They decided to go forward, with the show, per Christina’s blessing. “It had to be told, for us, and, of course, for our audience, who have invested the last four years loving these characters and learning about them,” she shared.