If you’re done binge-watching Dead to Me season 2, then there’s a good chance you’re already wondering about season 3. After all, episode 10, “Where Do We Go From Here,” ended in a major cliffhanger. Warning: spoiler alerts ahead!

In the last seconds of the nail-biting finale, Judy Hale (played by Linda Cardellini) and Jen Harding (played by Christina Applegate) are driving home after buying Jen’s oldest son, Charlie Harding (played by Sam McCarthy), a brand new car.

Suddenly, a drunk driver slams into the vehicle leaving Judy and Jen alive, but clearly injured. The person driving the car? None other than Steve Wood’s identical brother, Ben Wood (played by James Marsden). Ben, who struggles with alcoholism, realizes what he did and speeds off before the screen fades to black.

Netflix/YouTube

Clearly, hit-and-runs are a common theme on Dead to Me. While Netflix has yet to give season 3 the green light, given the show’s popularity — it continues to rank in the U.S. Top 10 since debuting on May 8 — we have no doubt there’s more to Jen and Judy’s story.

Unfortunately, you may have to wait longer than expected to find out. While seasons 1 and 2 aired about a year apart, with the coronavirus pandemic affecting film schedules it will likely be longer than that.

Thankfully, showrunner Liz Feldman decided against leaving Jen’s condition open-ended. Can you imagine waiting to find out if she survived the crash?! “It was actually scripted that we don’t know whether she survives or not. We [initially] wanted to go for the most dramatic version of [the] scene,” Liz explained to TVLine.

“When we shot the version of it with Jen not coming to, it did [indeed] feel incredibly dramatic. But it also felt pretty dark,” she continued, adding that she made a last-minute decision to get a shot of Jen opening her eyes and saying, “What happened?” followed by “Oh, s–t.”

Liz said she’s “really glad” she made that decision and of course, we are, too! Season 3 of Dead to Me, hurry up and get here.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!