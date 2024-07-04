Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have been dating for nearly three years, and all Bravo fans want to know: When are they getting engaged?! “There’s a false sense of urgency put on us,” the Southern Charm star, 35, exclusively tells Life & Style. “The goal is to one day be engaged, married and have kids, [but] when you take a second and slow down, you realize that we still have plenty of time to do that stuff.” For now, he and the Summer House stunner, 31, are both content with the way things are. “When you find security in your relationship and really just get to enjoy each other’s company,” Craig explains, “then you’re like, ‘Let’s just enjoy the life that we’re living.’”