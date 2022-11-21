When passion is examined, the concepts of movement and forward energy are often found to be related to it. You might think of it as the fuel that fills your tank when it’s running low and the thing that propels you on regardless of the difficulties that lie ahead. When you have a strong emotional connection to a topic, it is critical to take some kind of action. It is pointless to have a strong interest in something if you never take action related to that interest. Your passion will make you love things that you hate and will make you hate things that you love. Individuals are better equipped to persist in the face of adversity if they have a robust sense of purpose and the joy that comes along with it. People who are “in it for the money” rather than being really engaged in their profession tend to have more pessimistic outlooks and are less adept at finding solutions to problems than those who are “in it for the work.”

Emerging dance and pop sensation Trucco celebrated the recent release of “Medicine,” his wildly infectious debut single on Dauman Music, in grand style with a secret, celebrity-studded party in Los Angeles that featured the DJing of none other than TV personality Brody Jenner. Trucco is known for throwing some of the most fab and popular parties everywhere, from his native Chile – where he co-owns the Macarena Club in Santiago – to his adopted home of Los Angeles.

Written by Gemini Musiq, known for his work with Justin Bieber (“Purpose”), Post Malone, Mario, Christina Milian, Lil Jon and Snoop Dogg, the sexy and soulful, powerfully grooving track featuring female vocalist Uloni is set for upcoming club remixes by two of the industry’s heaviest hitters – Grammy nominated British duo Moto Blanco (Mary J. Blige, Whitney Houston, Adele, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson) and Chris Cox of the Grammy nominated production team Thunderpuss, whose credits include Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson.

“The charismatic, multi-talented Trucco is the perfect artist to convey its sense of fun, energy, and an exciting party atmosphere,” says Jason Dauman, President of Dauman Music. “The song ‘Medicine’ has a great pop melody and a dynamic dance groove,” says Jason Dauman. “Medicine” also features a dynamic dance groove. “Having the great young voice Uloni on the tune is a nice added aspect producing actual romantic dance floor chemistry,” said the producer of the song.

A true contemporary Renaissance man, Cristobal Trucco – of Chilean and Italian ancestry – is also a real estate businessman and fitness model who earned an engineering degree and an MBA, the latter from the KEDGE Business School in Marseille. As a model, he became popular on social media via his campaigns for Eubi Shorts, Corona Beer and Hiro Clark. He is the owner of Monaco Propriedades Real Estate and partner in both the Macarena Club and the Chilean-based Freakshow Festival.

In 2008, Trucco made his debut as a music artist, and because of his deep voice, he was able to swiftly establish a reputation for himself in the industry. Before this, his music video for the band Supernova’s popular song “Toda La Noche” by the Chilean female group Supernova was adored by millions of fans. Supernova was nominated for a Latin Grammy. Trucco is also well-known for his involvement in the reality TV program “Amore Ciego 2,” also known as “Love is Blind 2,” which debuted in 2008 on canal13tv. In addition to that, he attended the Chilean theatrical school run by Fernando Gonzalez and studied acting there.

Written in partnership with Tom White