Has Dane Cook Had Plastic Surgery? See His Transformation From Young Comedian to Now

Actor-comedian Dane Cook has been making audiences laugh since the mid-1990s, and looks nearly the same in 2023 as he did when he first burst on the scene. However, that has many fans wondering if he’s undergone plastic surgery.

“So many weirdos DMing me asking why I wax my eyebrows or Botox. It’s called healthy living my friends. Never drank or did a drug. All that s–t f-ks up your skin. I’ve had a dermatologist for years to help me keep my skin nice with constant travel. Drink mostly water!” the Good Luck Chuck star advised in a 2018 tweet.

He also credited future wife Kelsi Taylor with helping him feel happier than ever. Despite their 26-year age difference, he wrote in a 2018 tweet, “No matter how I’m feeling, talking to my gf always makes me feel that x10. The pair wed on September 23, 2023, in Hawaii after dating for six years.

