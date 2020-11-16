Sponsored by the Häagen-Dazs® brand

Have you ever wanted to live in your own winter wonderland? This holiday season, brighten your home with décor that draws inspiration from the best that this time of year has to offer!

As the temperature drops, cozy up your space with faux sheepskin rugs, nature-inspired wood accents and real pine and eucalyptus garland. Your home will smell irresistible and look even better! The holidays are also the perfect time for a little color, so you can spruce up your space with touches of cheerful red and maroon though large knit throw blankets, floor poufs and seasonal favorites like bows and poinsettia.

Once your home is decked out in warm, festive décor, curl up by the fire and celebrate the season with a holiday-themed rendition of a classic indulgence: a Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Float. Rich hot chocolate wraps around Häagen-Dazs® Peppermint Bark ice cream in this decadent winter weather float that will keep you snug all season long.

Serves: 4-6 Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

4 oz dark chocolate

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups whole milk

1 carton of Häagen-Dazs® Peppermint Bark ice cream

Directions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine cocoa powder, sugar, chocolate and salt. In a medium sized saucepan on medium heat, bring milk to a near scalding boil. Pour milk immediately over the bowl of cocoa, sugar, chocolate and salt. Allow it to sit for 1 minute. Whisk slowly to combine. Continue whisking until mixture is evenly combined and silky smooth. You can always pass it through a fine mesh strainer if you’re worried there are lumps. Pour hot chocolate evenly into mugs, scoop Häagen-Dazs® Peppermint Bark ice cream on top. Optional: garnish with a candy cane or peppermint stick. Tricks of the trade: make the hot chocolate in a huge batch so all you have to do is heat and serve. Invest in quality cocoa powder and chocolate if you can – it will make a world of difference in the taste and texture of your hot cocoa. Use skim or 2 percent milk in place of whole milk if you prefer.

©HDIP, Inc.