Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Many young creatives have dreamed of working in the glossy and trendy fashion industry. However, many are unaware of the amount of effort that goes on in the background. It’s not like every fashion graduate will land a job at a prestigious fashion business or launch their fall collection on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week. Thankfully, the truth is that people with a flair and passion for fashion will find the apparel sector a delightful playroom with tons of opportunities to be seized.

Eva Akhter is a successful Instagram model, fashion enthusiast, and animal advocate. She is a 35-year-old Pakistani housewife from humble beginnings who defied the odds to bring her dreams to life. Growing up in a family with solid values in a conservative country blocked her from pursuing her dream of becoming a model, but no matter the hurdles in her path, she never gave up on her goals.

Akhter later moved to Canada, a new country that allowed her to get closer to her dreams. Being in Canada allowed her to bring her dreams to life not only as a model but also as a businesswoman.

Realistically, coming from a Pakistani background posed a tough challenge for Akhter when it came to pursuing her modeling career. There were always people in Pakistan who would discourage girls from becoming models. Their idea of a woman’s path in life has always been to get married, have kids, and become a housewife. Even though Akhter has not become a runway model or taken the traditional modeling path through a modeling agency, through her husband’s support and her determination she has been able to leverage the power of social media to become an Instagram model. Believing in her dreams and working hard have helped her overcome the many other hurdles in her path.

Aside from building her career, Akhter has always been passionate about inspiring and motivating younger women to pursue greatness. To Akhter, everyone is born with the potential to achieve whatever they want. Therefore, she is an excellent example to younger ladies, showing them they can do anything. Akhter also inspires other young models to dress elegantly and follow their passion.

“Girls always get discouraged and made to shy away from the camera. You don’t have to become a runway or magazine model. Thanks to the power of social media, your account becomes your runway and portfolio, and your husband becomes your agent and photographer,” Akhter explains.

In the coming years, Akhter envisions herself empowering and inspiring more women across the world. She is also looking into expanding and growing her brand to become a leading digital marketing agency. To her, social media remains one of the top marketing strategies for any entrepreneur seeking entrance and dominance in any industry. “I was able to fulfill my dream of becoming a model thanks to social media,” adds Akhter.

Eva Akhter’s passion for animals remains a top priority, and she wants to establish a foundation. Part of the plan is to carry out an expansive branding campaign for the foundation, including printing T-shirts and other merchandise.