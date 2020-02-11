If you’re a Demi Lovato fan, you know she’s all about supporting other women, including Kim Kardashian. When the KUWTK star, 39, shared a now-deleted Instagram photo promoting her Skims line on Monday, February 10, the 27-year-old pop star was quick to show her love.

“Shop the @skims Cozy Collection now at Skims.com and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75,” Kim captioned the post. Demi commented, “Ordering now!”

Instagram

It’s not surprising the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer supports Kim and her shapewear line. After all, besides being good friends with her, Demi has always admired the reality star for being a role model for curvy girls. In fact, seeing Kim’s full-figure highlighted in the industry helped Demi appreciate her own body.

“When I was growing up, at the kind of age where your body starts changing and you want to be cool, it was in that era of when very, very, very thin people were the popular people in Hollywood, so that’s what I had to look up to,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016.

She continued, “When the Kardashians came on the scene, that was the first time that I really associated curves with beauty, and it was just so new to me. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s so cool!’ And even in a time when I was still struggling with food, I was able to look at Kim’s curves and be like, ‘I should really be proud of my curves.'”

These days, Demi is not only open to embracing her curves, but she’s also all about flaunting what many may call flaws, and she proved it when she shared an unretouched swimsuit photo in September 2019. “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited,” she captioned the IG post at the time. “And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” she captioned the Insta post. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

Yes, girl!