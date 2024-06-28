Your account
Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried’s Relationship Timeline

Desiree Hartsock/ Instagram

Bachelorette’s Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried’s Relationship Timeline Amid Pregnancy No. 3

Jun 28, 2024 3:34 pm·
By
Picture

A lasting happy ending isn’t common in Bachelor Nation these days, but a few OG couples were true endgame – like The Bachelorette season 9 pair Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried.

The pair walked down the aisle two years after their engagement was broadcast on the show in 2013 and have since created a beautiful family.

2024 was a big year for Desiree and Chris as they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in January and announced they were expecting baby No. 3 five months later.

“Something’s brewing … & it’s not my coffee,” the former Bachelorette captioned her May 2024 Instagram video. “Baby #3 coming this November.”

The expecting parents welcomed sons Asher in 2016 and Zander three years later.

Picture