Ahead of her wedding, Olivia Culpo told Vogue she views marriage as “the beginning of the rest of your life.” If that’s the case, the former Miss Universe, 32, and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are off to a storybook start. With a string quartet playing in the background, Olivia joined Christian — whom she began dating in 2019 — at the altar inside the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel in Westerly, ​Rhode Island, on June 29. “Olivia’s big day turned out exactly how she envisioned it. She wanted the wedding to be classic and timeless,” says an exclusive Life & Style insider, noting the couple recited vows they’d written themselves in front of a priest.

“Her ceremony dress was the first thing she picked out after the venue, and those two things together really set the tone.” Indeed, Olivia’s custom Dolce & Gabbana gown was the epitome of elegance, boasting long sleeves, a conservative crew neck and massive ball skirt. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form,” she explained to Vogue. “I wanted it to feel effortless.”

All The Details of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding

She paired the fairy tale frock with a 16-foot veil and simple makeup — even skipping the lip liner and mascara. But the bride and her San Francisco 49ers running back groom, 28, went all-out on the post-church festivities. Held at the ultra-posh Ocean Hotel, the evening saw around 100 guests enjoying cocktail hour on the veranda, with champagne, lobster rolls and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic. Dinner was served in a tent filled with “lush” florals, as Olivia described them. For the reception — where her sisters, Aurora, 35, and Sophia, 27, gave a laugh-filled bridesmaids speech — she donned another bespoke D&G look, this time, a high-waisted chiffon gown.

The model wasn’t done changing outfits, though. Olivia slipped into a saucy silk bodysuit and cage skirt from the high-end designers to cut the six-tier, vanilla sponge and red velvet wedding cake. Still, “the best part was having all of their loved ones there,” insists the insider. “That meant everything to Olivia and Christian.”