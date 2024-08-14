Ellen DeGeneres has been in front of the camera as a comedian and actress since the 1980s, and fans are wondering if she’s undergone plastic surgery over the years.

The Louisiana native broke her silence on getting cosmetic work by revealing in her Ellen’s Last Stand … Up act at Radio City Music Hall on August 1, 2024, that she no longer uses Botox or filler since her eponymous daytime talk show went off the air after 19 seasons in May 2022.

The news that Ellen had facial work done may have come as a surprise to many fans, as the TV personality has always worn minimal makeup and has not been afraid to post unedited snapshots of herself online, which sometimes showed her wrinkles. Photos over the years show Ellen has aged gracefully while still looking youthful.