Ellen DeGeneres Admits She Stopped Using Fillers and Botox

Ellen DeGeneres filled fans in about her life after ending her 19-season stint on her self-titled daytime talk show and admitted that she no longer uses Botox or filler.

The Emmy winner, 66, revealed her new beauty practice during her recent act Ellen’s Last Stand … Up at Radio City Music Hall on August 1. While embracing the standing ovation from the crowd, Ellen addressed her physical appearance before sharing what life is like outside of the spotlight.

In May, the entertainer shared an unedited selfie via Instagram that exposed her wrinkles and fans embraced her beauty transparency.

“Ellen, you look wonderful and I bet those chickens are the happiest chickens ever. You brought so much good to the world and deserve sunshine and happiness,” wrote in the comment section.

As for Ellen’s Botox and filler revelation, the A-lister never publicly admitted to getting injectables in the past. In fact, she has often been praised for posting natural and makeup-free photos on social media.

Ellen has quietly dabbled in the beauty space and is the cofounder of skincare brand Kind Science.

“I’ve always tried to take very good care of my skin. But as I got older (and much, much wiser), I noticed that my skin was getting drier and needed a gentler approach. So, I turned to my friend Victoria Jackson, an expert and beauty authority with over 30 years in the business,” Ellen said of her cofounder in her mission statement on the company’s website.

“It’s not about ‘anti-aging’ because I think aging is a good thing. It means you’ve lived a lot, learned a lot — and hopefully laughed a lot! I want to embrace life and want others to do that, too, with the support of skincare that gives you real, age-positive results.”

Getty

Kind Science offers the go-to products in the skincare lineup, including hydration cream, radiance oil, neck treatment, gentle cleanser, eye cream and more.

In June 2023, the Ellen DeGeneres digital series shared a video of the host reading reviews about her beauty brand – including a message seemingly from Kim Kardashian.

“‘I have been using your moisturizer, the firming serum and the eye cream for months now. I love them. Rich and creamy. They last a long time,’” Ellen read. “Well, thanks for leaving a review Kim K. Whoever you are.”

While spitting jokes at Radio City Music Hall Elle said, “I’ve only known myself working for 40 years. I didn’t have free time. I just worked for 40 years,” the Louisiana native told the audience. “So, I didn’t have hobbies and I didn’t know what to do with myself when the show ended. So, I kind of was looking for what to keep me busy. I got chickens, remember?”

Ellen said goodbye to her notorious daytime show in 2022, however, her sendoff was anything but warm. In 2020, the comedian was hit with allegations of running a toxic work environment by multiple former employees and producers.

The former Game of Games host also reflected on the slanderous claims made against her during her show and admitted that her nice girl act was hard to maintain.

Ellen said her “Be Kind to One Another” outro after every episode became a “brand” and a “one-dimensional character.”

Later in the bit, Ellen revealed that she has ADD and “blame[s]” the talk show’s “five-minute segments” for her diagnosis. She’s so used to it, that Ellen now has the “urge” to take a “break” from lengthy conversations.