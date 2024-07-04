Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star is not a fan of growing old gracefully. “I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do,” she told Allure. “You have to take advantage of everything that is out there.” She’s already started to when it comes to nonsurgical procedures. “I’ve done it all,” says Sofía, who’s a longtime user of Botox, injecting it in her neck and around the eyes. “You tell me to put cement under your eye, you’re going to look younger, I’ll do it immediately … I’ve wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck. I’ll do it.”