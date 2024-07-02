Kylie Jenner is complaining about trolls who attack her for going too far with surgery, but in reality she’s her own worst critic and plagued by regrets as her features get increasingly unfixable with each passing procedure.

“Kylie is extremely self-conscious about her appearance,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s had deep insecurities about the way she looks since she was very young, which is the whole reason she’s had so much plastic surgery before the age of 25. But unfortunately, no matter how many procedures she gets, her insecurities never seem to go away.”

On the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, 26, broke down in tears as she discussed how hard it’s been to see hateful comments about her looks on social media. “Now, instead of fixating on what she wants to change about herself, she obsessively worries that she’s gone too far with the surgery and needs to get more to correct the mistakes,” the insider says.

While the makeup mogul said she considers herself a “confident person,” the source reveals that she’s “very defensive” about the work she’s had done. “She tried to act like she’s totally happy with how she looks, but behind closed doors she spends an agonizing amount of time second-guessing and worrying that she’s gone way too far,” the insider explains. “She reads the mean things people say about her online and it really gets to her to the point where it’s difficult for her to leave the house a lot of the time.”

Kylie’s looks have been under a microscope since she was a preteen and cameras began following her family around on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During her teenage years, she made headlines for injecting her lips with filler, resulting in an overly-plump pout.

“I went on a journey the last year dissolving half my lip filler,” Kylie revealed on The Kardashians. “I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it’s just never going to change.”

She also defended herself against the critics, adding, “Even if I did have so much surgery and did all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks. People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13, before I even got lip filler.”

However, the source says Kylie isn’t slowing down when it comes to getting work done. “She uses so many filters on her photos and videos, even after all the money she’s spent on surgery, because no matter how much she gets done, it’s never enough to alleviate this deep feeling that she just doesn’t measure up,” the insider concludes. “Which is why she keeps going back for more.”

Still, Kylie put on a brave face after her emotional discussion about her looks on The Kardashians. “I think that I’m a really strong person and I was put in this position for a reason,” she said. “I do think of myself as a confident person. I’m so grateful, so blessed, that I can wake up and look in the mirror and like what I see and feel beautiful. But at the same time, there’s only so much one person can take.”