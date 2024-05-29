Kylie Jenner‘s droopy booty is getting canned by eagle-eyed fans. The reality star showed off her butt in a red latex dress on a recent trip to Las Vegas, and critics were quick to give it a verbal spanking on social media.

One questioned why her bottom stretches all the way “from her back to mid-thigh.” Another said, “The long bottom is a monstrosity, I have no words.”

A source exclusively tells Life & Style that although the Kylie Cosmetics founder claims her butt is all natural, “it’s no secret she’s undergone a Brazilian butt lift before. Obviously, a shapely rump is something that’s of huge importance to her.”

The makeup mogul has come clean about getting lip fillers and last year admitted she’d had her boobs done, but when it comes to other tweaks she’s still in denial.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Now everyone is saying her bottom appears to be giving in to gravity and sliding down to the floor, so she’ll have to get it fixed and deal with the consequences,” says the source.

“Kylie thought she had it down pat because she was getting less obvious treatments, but clearly this latest one didn’t go according to plan. She is now frantically planning to go under the knife again, before she becomes the butt of even more jokes,” the source says.

“It’s just ironic, though, given the fact that she’s always teased her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian for getting too much done to their posteriors,” says the insider.