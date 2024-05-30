Sofia Vergara Reveals Plans to Get Every Plastic Surgery

Sofia Vergara revealed she plans to go under the knife to get every type of plastic surgery she wants once her busy career slows down.

“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” Sofía, 51, told Allure in an interview published on Tuesday, May 28. “I wish I had more downtime. I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

The America’s Got Talent judge said there are so many options that can help keep one looking youthful but did not reveal exactly which procedures she would undergo.

“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there,” Sofia explained. “I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

The Modern Family alum has already been getting been getting cosmetic work done to keep her face looking wrinkle-free. “I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes,” Sofia revealed. However, her lips and cheeks are filler-free.

“I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age – 51 – I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done,” she explained.

The Colombia born actress credited her smooth skin to being “religious” about using sunscreen ever since the 1990s.

“If you’re tanning your face, there’s nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin,” she told the publication. “I do think it makes a difference. I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F–k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?'”

Sofia launched her own beauty brand, Toty, in July 2023. It includes makeup, skincare, sunscreen and wellness items. As her own ​brand ambassador, the Griselda star said she always uses the semi-matte foundation Toty Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+. “To be honest with you, I even forget that it is sunblock. To me, it’s my makeup,” she said.

One thing that drives the actress crazy is when she sees Modern Family reruns shown out of order because it makes her aging more obvious. “They put one from the first season when I was 37 and then the one 10 years later right after. I’m like, ‘F–k you!’” ​she explained. “You can see the age.”

However, it has caused the entrepreneur to become more accepting of the aging process.

She continued, “I shouldn’t complain because I’m 51 and I’m still healthy and I’m very active. I still look in the mirror and I see someone beautiful. But sometimes it’s like, ‘Who are you?’ I’m still happy with what it is. I just learn to accept it’s not me. It’s a new me.”