Rihanna got candid about her postpartum body and revealed the one “fantasy” plastic surgery procedure she’d consider after giving birth to her two sons.

“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” Rihanna, 36, told Interview Magazine on Tuesday, April 9, adding, “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”

The “Work” songstress admitted to not having done enough research to know if she wanted to go through with a possible breast lift and was “scared of the knife.”

Rihanna weighed in on a possible BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift] in the future, laughing it off and saying that she could hopefully “squat and get an ass.” When pushed about the subject further, she joked off her former stylist Mel Ottenberg’s question and responded, “Only if you get one. We could do a twofer. Who’s going to take care of us? We can’t take care of each other.” The Grammy-winning musician also said no to a possible tummy tuck as didn’t want a “new naval” or the scar.

In the same conversation, Rihanna revealed she would have as many kids as “God wants,” but if it was up to her, she would have more than two.

“I would try for my girl,” the Fenty Beauty founder explained. “But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022. Only nine months after giving birth to baby No. 1, the “We Found Love” artist broke the internet by revealing she was pregnant with baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023, showing off a noticeable baby bump.

The Ocean’s 8 actress had agreed to perform at the Super Bowl before becoming pregnant with her second child in September 2022, four months after RZA’s birth. The Barbados later gave birth to her son, Riot, in August 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 35, were longtime friends before sparking their romantic relationship. A$AP joined Rihanna in March 2013 as an opener for her Diamonds World Tour, while the mom of two later appeared in his “Fashion Killa” music video.

“We started dating with a lot of caution,” the “Rude Boy” singer told the publication of their private relationship. “I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen … COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family. And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”