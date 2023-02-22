Then and now! Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes since landing her starring role as Eleven on Stranger Things when she was just 11 years old. Going through adolescence in the public eye is not easy, and she has been the target of plastic surgery speculation as she’s become a young woman. Keep reading for more details!



Did Millie Bobby Brown Get Plastic Surgery?

The Enola Holmes actress has not spoken directly about rumors that she’s gone under the knife, which have ranged from a breast augmentation to a nose job and everything in-between. While it seems as though most of Millie’s beauty is thanks to puberty and good genes, multiple outlets report that she used Invisalign and possibly veneers to achieve her gorgeous smile.

What Has Millie Bobby Brown Said About Plastic Surgery Rumors?

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress has spoken out about the difficulties of being in the public eye, which include being sexualized at a young age and receiving rude messages and threats from online trolls.

The harassment led to Millie deleting her TikTok and Twitter. She still has a presence on Instagram and Facebook, but she admittedly doesn’t keep the apps on her phone. She only speaks to fans directly in blog posts on the website for her beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

“It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet,” the Damsel actress said during an interview with Allure in September 2022. “So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘OK, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’ ‘OK. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.’ Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’ Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”

It’s no secret the Intruders star takes her career as an actress very seriously, and she learned to embrace any changes to her appearance that may come from different roles. One of the biggest physical changes Millie underwent was shaving her head for Stranger Things.

“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life,” Millie wrote via Instagram at the time. “The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. The only image I had in my head about what I could possibly look like is Charlize Theron in Mad Max.”

She continued, “As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realized that now; I have a job to do and that is to inspire other girls that your image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls. Thought to share my thoughts during this life changing moment.”

Keep scrolling to see transformation photos of Millie Bobby Brown then and now!