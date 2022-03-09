Sarah Michelle Gellar Laughs Off Plastic Surgery Rumors: See Her Quotes, Photos Over the Years

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar achieved icon status after starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer throughout the 2000s. However, with fame, there comes unwanted attention and rumors — the mom of two has addressed plastic surgery rumors a few times during her career. So, did she ever get work done?

While she hasn’t confirmed nor denied going under the knife, Sarah once handled the speculation with humor in an appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2000. After asking about a plastic surgery sketch the talk show host had created, the Scooby Doo actress jokingly clapped back that he “mangled [her] face” for laughs.

“We found this photo of you before plastic surgery, take a look,” the comedian said. Conan then showed a photo of Sarah on screen, altered in an exaggerated way, which made the audience laugh. Once the camera panned back to her on stage, Sarah reacted by smiling and shaking her head.

Two decades later, some still wonder whether the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress opted for cosmetic alterations. In December 2021, fans asked Sarah how she managed to maintain her youthful complexion in response to a selfie she posted that month via Instagram.

“How in the world do you still look 17?” one social media user commented. “You seriously never age!” another chimed in. And in February 2022, some followers reacted to another selfie, in which she wore earrings that spelled “Badass” while holding her dog. A few fans praised her makeup, but others questioned how she accomplished her apparent ageless skin.

“Stars in a series about vampires, then doesn’t really age afterwards,” one follower jokingly wrote, referring to her seven-season horror series.

Despite the speculation, Sarah previously revealed to Us Weekly in January 2019 her impactful skincare routine.

“From an early age, I’ve understood you have to take care of your skin,” she said at the time. “You know, don’t go to sleep with makeup on. Cleanse and moisturizer before bed.”

The outlet noted that the Cruel Intentions star also drinks a lot of water to ensure her skin remains intact and added that she doesn’t go for professional facials.

“The second I go home, I wash my face,” Sarah added. “First, with a wipe to take off makeup, then a cleanser. When I’m filming, I wash my face at lunch time. I’ll leave my eye makeup on and let my face breathe. And when I get my makeup redone, it looks fresher.”

