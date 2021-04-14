If you’re a product of the ’90s, there’s a strong chance you grew up watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and as a result, also grew up idolizing Sarah Michelle Gellar. The Long Island, New York, native, who played Buffy Summers from 1996 to 2003, is also known for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2 and Cruel Intentions.

In fact, Sarah Michelle’s fame hit an all-time high after playing Kathryn Merteuil in the 1999 Roger Kumble drama. After all, the onscreen kiss she shared with costar Selma Blair, who played Cecile Caldwell, stirred up a lot of controversy at the time.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are,” Selma expressed during a December 2020 interview with People. “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture,” Sarah Michelle echoed. “Well, also it was super-hot.”

At the 1999 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Selma and Sarah Michelle took home the award for best kiss. “Mine is in my office … and I have to tell you, it’s probably my proudest award. MTV, for our generation, that was the biggest award you could win,” the mother of two, who shares children Charlotte and Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., told Entertainment Weekly in March 2019.

Other notable projects in Sarah Michelle’s career include playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo, Kendall Hart in All My Children and Sydney Rutledge in Swans Crossing. According to IMDb, she has three projects in pre-production for 2021.

However, based on Sarah Michelle’s social media, she’s far more than an actress these days! In addition to being a dedicated mother, she’s an advocate for many charities, a cookbook author and cofounder of a company called Foodstirs that produces baking kits, mixes and baked goods.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sarah Michelle Gellar’s transformation over the years.