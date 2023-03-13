Dad goals! Colin Farrell is a loving father to his two sons, James and Henry.

Amid his 2023 Oscars nomination, the Banshees of Inisherin actor, 46, walked the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 12, with his younger of the two boys, Henry Tadeusz Farrell. The Irish star looked lovingly at his son while they walked the red carpet together in matching tuxedos. Talk about an adorable family!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Keep reading for everything to know about Colin’s kids.

Does Colin Farrell Have Kids?

The actor and ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave welcomed their son, James Padraig Farrell, in September 2003. James was born with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes “delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability and, sometimes, seizures,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I adore him and I will always be in his life forever,” Colin said of James while chatting with the Irish Examiner in 2004. “He’ll always know who his dad is. Fatherhood for me is the ultimate success.”

Years later, he and ex-girlfriend Alicja Bachleda-Curús welcomed Henry in October 2009. He and the fellow actress met on set of the movie Ondine and briefly dated until calling it quits in 2010.

What Has Colin Farrell Said About Fatherhood?

The Irish star said that he was looking forward to “everything” about being a dad while chatting with People in 2009.

“I will take it as it comes,” he said. “Even changing dirty diapers.”

That being said, The Batman star did reveal one major parenting mistake he made with Henry.

“That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions,” he admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, revealing that he had let his youngest son watch the horror movie It. “We watched it at home and we watched half of it and, uh … I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body.”

Colin continued, “And then we watched the second half the next day and then he was fine. We watched it before bed one night. I know, I mean, I really dropped the ball.”

The Academy Award nominated star also shared that his kids “don’t want to” watch any of his films. Including his Batman role as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (a.k.a. The Penguin) and his major moment in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

“They’re sick of me being a bad guy,” he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. “Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m OK.”