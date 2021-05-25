Spiced Tigernut Flour & Pecan Flour Adaptogenic Cookies with Sprouted Almond Butter, Natural Sugars, Hemp Powder & Flax Seed

ADAPTOGENIC/GRAIN-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/SOY-FREE/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 40 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Setting Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 8-10 minutes

Makes: 20 cookies

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

The perfect cookie DOES exist! These chewy spiced grain-free cookies are perfectly sweet from natural sugars like maple syrup and coconut sugar and are laced with warm spices that you can find in the popular adaptogenic drink, the golden milk latte. Guilt free desserts are a thing, and these bronze nuggets of warmth provide you with a balance of healthy macronutrients, anti-inflammatory compounds, antioxidants, gut healthy fiber and plant-based proteins that will keep you satiated instead of spiking your sugar cravings!

Adaptogens are non-toxic plants that are proven to help the body resist stressors of all kinds, whether physical, chemical or biological. These babies are packed with some of the most popular ones like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, maca and medicinal mushrooms. These golden milk cookies are both holistic and delicious!

Ingredients

—————————————–

WET

1 flax egg (1.5 tablespoons of ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons of water)

⅓ cup of raw unrefined coconut oil, softened

⅓ cup of sprouted (or regular) almond butter

¼ cup of maple syrup

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon of brown coconut sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DRY

¾ cup of tigernut flour

½ cup of pecan flour

2 tablespoons of coconut flour

1 tablespoon of hemp powder

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon maca powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon of pink himalayan salt

1 tablespoon of cordyceps or adaptogenic mushroom powder

A pinch of cardamom

A pinch of ground black pepper

SPICED SUGAR

3 tablespoons of brown coconut sugar

1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ginger powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Preheat an oven to 350°F and make your flax egg. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the wet ingredients and beat together with an electric mixer or whisk. Add all the dry ingredients in a separate bowl, whisk to combine, and then add the dry ingredients into the wet. Fold together and then work with your hands to form a cookie dough. Let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes before baking.

2.) In a small mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the spiced sugar and whisk. Using an ice cream scooper, portion out golf ball sized scoops and place them in the spiced sugar. Roll the dusted cookie dough into balls with your hands, place on a parchment paper lined baking tray and flatten them a little with your fingers. Repeat until the dough is done and sprinkle a little bit of the leftover spiced sugar on top of each cookie.

3.) Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the tops are a little cracked and the inside is still soft. Let the cookies rest on the baking tray for 4 minutes and then transfer them onto a cooling rack. Enjoy immediately for a warm cookie or let them rest until room temperature before storing.