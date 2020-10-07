This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Nutella, your time has come, step aside! A wholesome vegan version has entered the building! This delicious hemp heart hazelnut, dark chocolate spread will be your new favorite thing on toast, rice cakes, ice cream, fruit…the possibilities are endless. Read on for this simple, easy to prepare sweet treat that will become a staple in your fridge.

This recipe takes wholesome to the next level, through both flavor and ingredients. Made with roasted hazelnuts, hemp hearts, cocoa powder, agave nectar and a dash of almond milk – this chocolate spread is not only tasty, but heart-healthy as well. With zero refined sugar and nutritious base ingredients like coconut oil and cholesterol-friendly hemp hearts, you can add this spread to anything guilt free. Ready in just ten minutes and easily stored in the fridge, let’s getting to mixing up your new favorite spread – Vegan Dark Chocolate Hemp Heart Spread Recipe.

Ready in 10 minutes

Makes 3-½ cups

Ingredients

8 oz dairy free dark chocolate chips

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 cup hazelnuts, roasted, no skins

1 cup hemp hearts

3 tablespoons agave nectar

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons macadamia / almond milk

Preparation

In a microwave safe bowl, combine the chocolate and coconut oil and microwave the mixture for a minute or until melted. Place the hazelnuts and hemp hearts in a food processor and run it for a minute or until the mixture is not as coarse. Add the chocolate mixture and let it run again for a minute. Add the agave, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt and nut milk, process for about another minute, stopping every 10 seconds to scrape down the sides to ensure everything is combined, and stop when the spread is really smooth. Transfer the spread into a medium sized mason jar, let it cool on the counter to room temperature uncovered for 30 minutes before topping it with a lid and storing it in the fridge.

Tips