Dream Kardashian Walks in 1st Fashion Show During NYFW

A fashionista in the making! Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, walked in her first fashion show during New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

The 7-year-old looked adorable as she represented the brand Zeus and Lexi Kids on the runway while wearing wide leg jeans and a gray patterned jacket with black sleeves. Dream wore her long curls loose around her head and paired the ensemble with white shoes.

Rob’s daughter’s participation in New York Fashion Week was announced via Dream’s Instagram account on September 7 with a picture of Dream wearing a black fur coat as she lowered sunglasses down her nose. Dream’s moment in the spotlight was lauded as a “special appearance” for the kids’ clothing brand.

“Walking my first fashion show in NYC … I’m so excited. Thank you @zeusandlexikids,” the caption on the photo read.

The youngster’s account is being managed by her parents, Rob, 37, and Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna) and only became active the same day as Dream’s fashion show appearance was announced. Some fans were confused about why Dream’s photos were popping up in their feed when they didn’t remember following her. However, Rob and Angela, 36, actually created the account shortly after Dream was born in 2016 and had yet to use it until recently.

The Arthur George sock designer has had a complicated relationship with Instagram over the past few years. In July 2017, Rob shared a since-deleted video of Angela kissing another man to his account.

​​”Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help,” the reality star wrote alongside the video.

Rob then posted several nude photos of Angela, breaking Instagram’s no nudity policy, and things got even messier from there.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Angela responded to his social media posts with a message of her own that included serious accusations against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen !!!!!” Angela alleged, per Us Weekly. “U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

The “Can’t See Me” artist filed a lawsuit against Rob in October 2017, accusing him of violating California’s revenge porn law. While the case was set to go to trial in 2022, the former couple settled their lawsuit shortly before jury selection.

Rob was supposed to steer clear of using the app, but fans were confused when he seemingly returned in 2019 with the username @robkardashianofficial. However, the account was managed by Jenner Communications, which was within the stipulations set by Instagram. TMZ reported at the time that Rob was prohibited from “uploading posts himself, the page’s bio and captions can’t be written in the first person and the page has to be managed by someone other than himself.” Additionally, he was not allowed to create his own content.