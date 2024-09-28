Waylon Jennings’ grandson Whey has followed in the footsteps of the outlaw country legend in more ways than music — as he’s battled back from drug addiction to find sobriety!

Having gotten clean four years ago, Whey — whose father is Waylon’s late son, Terry — has released Jekyll & Hyde, his first full-length album.

The 42-year-old frankly admits getting hooked on drugs in high school, notching several failed rehab stints and carrying a monkey on his back for most of his life.

Whey’s granddad Waylon — who passed away from diabetes complications in 2002 at 64 — started abusing amphetamines while rooming with fellow addict Johnny Cash in the 1960s.

And two decades later, the “Good Hearted Woman” singer was snorting $1,500 in cocaine per day before going cold turkey in 1984!

But Whey insists, “I’m not gonna blame my drug addictions on my grandfather. For me to blame my decisions on my family tree would be selfish and foolish.”

The talented Texan reveals his bad habits had turned him into a monster — but a 2020 trip to rehab finally turned the tide.

Now, a pal spills the reformed rabble-rouser may still have a chance to scale the same heights of country music as his famous grandfather!

“Whey is getting a late start. Drugs had so overtaken his life, his music just wasn’t a priority for a long time,” the friend dishes. “But Waylon didn’t clean up his act until he was in his 50s — so in some ways Whey feels like he’s got a head start!”