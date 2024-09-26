Stars on the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet: Photos of Celebs Arriving at the PCCAs

The 2024 The People’s Choice Country Awards are here! This year, country’s biggest artists, including host Shania Twain, are coming together on Thursday, September 26, to receive awards voted by fans.

Kane Brown and Miranda Lambert, who will be honored with the biggest awards of the evening, are two of the handful of star-studded performers set to play on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

Fans are excited to see the awards show return after its inaugural event in 2023 with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Beyoncé and more artists up for a hefty number of accolades!

Before the show began, the stars hit the red carpet in their stylish outfits.