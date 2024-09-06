People’s Choice Country Awards 2024: Host, Premiere Date, Nominees

It’s time to store your sandals and pick out your favorite cowboy boots because the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards is almost here! The show held its inaugural ceremony in 2023 and fans can expect to see changes this time around.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Let’s go, girls – Shania Twain is reporting for this year’s hosting duties!

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” the “You’re Still the One” singer said in a July 2024 statement. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Where Is the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards Located?

The event will be held at the honorable Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Getty

How to Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Tune into NBC or stream the live event on Peacock on September 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How Many Categories Are There at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

There will be more opportunities for country stars to snag an award as six new categories were added to the program.

One winner will be crowned in the categories: Female Song, Male Song, Group/Duo Song, Cover Song, New Artist Song and Storyteller Song.

Rolling over from last year, fans can vote in categories: People’s Artist, Female Artist, Male Artist, Group/Duo, New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Social Country Star of 2024.

Country Champion and Country Icon Award Recipients

Wynonna Judd was the recipient of the inaugural Country Champion award and the now-late Toby Keith was crowned the Country Icon winner at the September 28, 2023, show.

Toby died five months later after his battle with stomach cancer.

Following in their footsteps, Miranda Lambert will be honored as the 2024 Country Icon and Kane Brown will receive the County Champion award.

“Since the beginning of his career, Kane Brown has ensured that his legacy will extend beyond music,” NBCUniversal Entertainment executive vice president, live events and specials Jen Neal said in a September 6, 2024, statement. “His dedication to empowering and supporting younger generations is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to honor him with the Country Champion Award.”

Kane is up for a whopping 11 awards while Miranda was nominated in two categories, including Female Song of the Year for “Wranglers” and Female Artist of the Year.

Who Are the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards Nominees?

Zach Bryan is the most-nominated artist as he’s up for 19 awards. Beyoncé trailed behind with 17 nominations, followed by Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Dolly Parton are also in the running to become 2024 PCCA winners.

The Concert Tour category is filled with nominees who rock out during their live performances including Luke, Morgan, Zach, Shania, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and George Strait.