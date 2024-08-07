Jelly Roll Did Hard Time

Before he was a chart-topping celeb, Jelly Roll spent 10 years in and out of prison, starting when he was just 14. Among his crimes: drug dealing, shoplifting and aggravated robbery (for which he was tried as an adult at age 16).

“I truly thought .. this was it,” Jelly has said.

He was locked up when daughter Bailee was born in 2008, but credits her arrival with getting him on the right path.

“I could no longer be selfish,” he has said. “There was something that was solely relying on me.”