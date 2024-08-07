Plenty of country stars seem to have some skeletons in their closets. From accusations that Zach Bryan cheated on his wife, Rose Madden, to Ingrid Andress opening up about checking into a rehabilitation facility after singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” drunk, these country stars’ secrets have caused fans’ jaws to drop.
Before he was a chart-topping celeb, Jelly Roll spent 10 years in and out of prison, starting when he was just 14. Among his crimes: drug dealing, shoplifting and aggravated robbery (for which he was tried as an adult at age 16).
“I truly thought .. this was it,” Jelly has said.
He was locked up when daughter Bailee was born in 2008, but credits her arrival with getting him on the right path.
“I could no longer be selfish,” he has said. “There was something that was solely relying on me.”
Is Bunnie XO Jealous of Lainey Wilson?
Numerous outlets have claimed Jelly’s wife, Bunnie XO, can’t stand his close friendship with duet partner Lainey Wilson.
But Bunnie set the record straight and joked, “It’s actually me that wants Lainey!”
“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” Miranda said. “It’s pissing me off.”
Now, it seems hubby Brendan McLoughlin is the one in trouble: In July 2024, she debuted the song “Alimony” after Brendan was caught dancing with other women.
Ingrid Andress Sang the National Anthem Drunk
That’s more than Wishful Drinking!
After being widely criticized for her off-key rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the July 22, 2024, Home Run Derby, Ingrid made a shocking confession.
“I’m not going to bulls–t y’all, I was drunk,” Ingrid shared. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need … I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much.”
Morgan Wallen Has Been Arrested Multiple Times
He’s a scandal magnet.
In 2020, Morgan Wallen was forced to reach a settlement after being arrested for public intoxication and later was seen partying in bars sans mask in violation of COVID-19 safety measures.
The following year, a video emerged of him using the N-word. He apologized and seemed to be on the up-and-up. Alas, in April 2024, Morgan was charged with three felonies after allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of Nashville bar Chief’s. The “Last Night” crooner is expected in court on August 15, 2024.
Zach Bryan Was Accused of Being Unfaithful
Did the “I Remember Everything” singer forget he was married?
Zach and Rose Madden met while serving in the U.S. Navy and wed in 2020; she even appeared on his Elisabeth album cover. But a year later, the duo divorced and the record’s main image was changed to black. Some Reddit users claiming to know the couple alleged Zach secretly cheated on Rose when she was deployed and then forced her to divorce. He has not publicly responded to the accusations.